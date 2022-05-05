Grayslake High School students disciplined for roles in replica Nazi flag posting

Two Grayslake North High School students have been disciplined for their roles involving the posting of a replica Nazi flag in a bathroom earlier this week.

Specifics of the disciplinary actions were not released.

"We do not fully understand the motives, and we absolutely believe this is an isolated incident," said Mikkel Storaasli, superintendent of Grayslake Community High School District 127.

He said a student created a replica of a Nazi flag, which was neither approved nor seen by any faculty members. Two students on Tuesday took the replica flag from a ninth grade World History classroom and placed it in a student bathroom, according to Storaasli.

The flag was discovered within 10 minutes and reported to the building administration, according to a district statement. The students were identified and their families contacted, he added.

"This act is deeply concerning and does not represent the values of Grayslake North High School or District 127," district officials said in the statement. "The district is committed to ensuring all students feel safe and we stand strongly behind the statement that hate speech does not belong in our school or community."

"While we are deeply saddened by this event, our teachers will use this as a teachable moment for our students," district officials said.

The actions Tuesday "are a reminder that we must also recommit to the values that make Grayslake North an inclusive, welcoming, and caring place," the statement read.