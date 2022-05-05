'Everybody's in shock': Teenager fatally shot near Des Plaines identified

Authorities on Thursday identified Erick Alfaro as the 14-year-old boy shot to death Wednesday night while walking in the Blackhawk Estates mobile home community near Des Plaines. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

Cook County sheriff's deputies continue to investigate the fatal shooting Wednesday night of a 14-year-old boy at the Blackhawk Estates mobile home community near Des Plaines. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

The 14-year-old boy fatally shot Wednesday night near Des Plaines has been identified as Erick Alfaro, a resident of the Blackhawks Estates mobile home community where the shooting took place.

Cook County sheriff's police said the teen was struck at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, when multiple shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV as he and another juvenile walked on the 400 block of West Touhy Avenue.

Sheriff's police said Thursday there is no new information about the investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner's office, which released the teen's identity this morning, will conduct an autopsy later today.

Sheriff's investigators remained on the scene of the shooting Thursday morning, which neighbors described as a safe community.

"I've never seen anything like this," said Erasmo Martinez, a 12-year resident of the community. "I can't even believe it would happen."

"Everybody's in shock. I cannot believe what happened," he added.

Erik Dubrock said Alfaro, the younger brother of a friend, was an eighth grade student set to graduate in about two weeks.

"He was good people. He wasn't involved in nothing bad, as far as we know," Dubrock said. "No gangs. No violence. None of that stuff. He would always come out here and play soccer with the other kids."