'Everybody's in shock': Community near Des Plaines reacts to fatal shooting of 14-year-old

Authorities on Thursday identified Erick Alfaro as the 14-year-old boy shot to death Wednesday night while walking in the Blackhawk Estates mobile home community near Des Plaines. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

Cook County sheriff's deputies continue to investigate the fatal shooting Wednesday night of a 14-year-old boy at the Blackhawk Estates mobile home community near Des Plaines. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

A memorial was set up Thursday for a 14-year-old boy fatally shot Wednesday night while walking in the Blackhawks Estates mobile home community near Des Plaines. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

The 14-year-old boy fatally shot Wednesday night near Des Plaines has been identified as Erick Alfaro, a resident of the Blackhawks Estates mobile home community where the shooting took place.

Cook County sheriff's police said the teen was struck about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, when multiple shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV as he and another juvenile walked on the 400 block of West Touhy Avenue.

Sheriff's police said Thursday there is no new information about the investigation.

After an autopsy Thursday, the Cook County medical examiner's office said the boy died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death a homicide.

Officials in Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59 confirmed Thursday that Erick was an eighth-grade student at Grove Middle School in Elk Grove.

"We will have grief counselors and supports available for students throughout the next two weeks to support those in need," Principal John Harrington and Superintendent Terri Bresnahan wrote in a letter to the school community. "We encourage parents to discuss loss and grief with your children, and we have provided additional resources ... on how to speak with children about the passing of a peer."

Blackhawks Estates residents who live near the shooting scene described the neighborhood Thursday as a safe community.

"I've never seen anything like this," said Erasmo Martinez, a 12-year resident. "Everybody's in shock. I cannot believe what happened."

Erik Dubrock said Alfaro, the younger brother of a friend, was an eighth-grade student set to graduate later this month.

"He was good people. He wasn't involved in nothing bad, as far as we know," Dubrock said. "No gangs. No violence. None of that stuff. He would always come out here and play soccer with the other kids."

Uriel Calles, whose house faces the location of the shooting, said he heard two loud bangs Wednesday night.

His brother, Giovanni Calles, an eighth-grader at Grove Junior High School, was a friend of the slain teen.

"When I knew him, he was really into art," he said. "He was really good at it."

He said he believed the loug bangs were vehicle noise, but then his mother heard someone screaming.

"And it was a teenager that was walking with Erick. And then we saw Erick's body," he said.