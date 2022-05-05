Biden to visit Chicago next week for electrician union's conference

President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco Corporation construction site for a Microsoft data center in Elk Grove Village on Oct. 7, 2021. Associated Press

President Joe Biden is heading to Illinois for the third time since his inauguration -- but this time his destination is Chicago.

The White House announced Thursday that Biden will be attending the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' 40th annual convention scheduled at McCormick Place.

The president has made two other visits to Illinois that focused on the suburbs. In July 2021, he traveled to McHenry County College in Crystal Lake to promote his infrastructure plan.

"Think how life will be when it's quicker to drive on Randall Road," Biden said, singling out a local traffic hot spot.

In October 2021, Biden came to Elk Grove Village's Technology Park for a tour and visit of a Microsoft data center being built by Clayco, a Midwestern company that required COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for employees.

Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at that event.

The IBEW includes workers from a variety of industries from railway to communications electricians with a numerous locals in the metro area. The conference runs from Monday through Friday, May 13, with union members from across the U.S. expected to attend.