Baxter International plans to sell 101-acre Deerfield headquarters

Baxter International has announced it is putting its 47-year-old, 101-acre campus in Deerfield on the market in response to a greater reliance on employees working remotely.

"Workplace dynamics are changing, with Baxter offering and many employees choosing a hybrid work model consisting of both days working remote and days in the office," the company said in a statement. "To best meet the evolving needs of our employees, Baxter is reviewing options related to our current headquarters -- which was designed and built in the 1970s -- and will pursue options for a new modern and more sustainable headquarters."

Located in the North suburbs since 1931, the company said it will look for office space in the same general area to remain accessible to employees.

Apart from the Deerfield headquarters, Baxter also has office, research & development, and manufacturing space in Round Lake and a flex office in Chicago.

According to the company's website, it was in 1931 that physicians Ralph Falk and Don Baxter launched the Don Baxter Intravenous Products Corporation as the first commercial manufacturer of prepared IV solutions.

Shortly afterward, the company introduced the TRANSFUSO-VAC container for blood collection that made blood banking practical by allowing for storage of up to 21 days.

By the end of the 1930s, the company had become Baxter Laboratories, Inc. and opened a manufacturing facility in a renovated automobile showroom in Glenview.

Baxter went international in 1954 with the opening of an office in Belgium, joined the Fortune 500 list in 1971, and moved into its current Deerfield headquarters in 1975.

Baxter has hired Jones Lang LaSalle to list the Deerfield headquarters property.