1 person in custody after 'suspicious' shooting death of Geneva woman

Geneva police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found dead of a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

Police say a female relative called them at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday, saying the 43-year-old woman had been missing since 5 a.m. Tuesday. Geneva and St. Charles police went to her home in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue to check the victim's wellbeing.

A male relative at the house could not answer their questions, or provide any "substantiated information" on the missing woman, according to a news release from police. Officers then searched the property and found the woman in the backyard of the single-family home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been taken into custody and is considered a person of interest. No charges have been filed.

Police have not released the woman's name. An autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at (630) 232-4736.