State Rep. Moeller hosting town-hall meeting May 11 in Elgin

State Rep. Anna Moeller will hold a town-hall meeting May 11 to answer constituents' questions and provide updates on the recent spring legislative session.

The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Elgin Room of the main branch of the Gail Borden Library, 270 N. Grove Ave.

For more information, contact Moeller's office at staterepmoeller@gmail.com or (847) 841-7130. Moeller, a Democrat from Elgin, represents the 43rd House district in the Illinois General Assembly.