Police seek known suspect after stabbing at Arlington Heights gas station

Arlington Heights police continue to pursue leads in an effort to arrest a suspect -- described as a known offender -- in the stabbing of two men at a gas station Tuesday night.

The altercation just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the BP on the northwest corner of Arlington Heights and Algonquin roads involved at least five individuals -- some of whom were known to each other, according to police Cmdr. Petar Milutinovic.

One man was stabbed in the chest and another was cut on the arm by a man wielding a knife.

The former's condition was reported to be "serious, but stable" Wednesday afternoon, Milutinovic said, after that victim was taken to a Level I trauma center by paramedics.

The other victim suffered what was described by authorities as a superficial injury. He was initially treated by paramedics at the scene and refused further care, but a short time later he reconsidered and was taken to the hospital. Thatvictim was treated and released late Tuesday, police said.

The report of a man with a knife came from a 911 caller Tuesday night. As officers were on their way, the caller said someone had been stabbed. Several people ran before police got there, authorities said.

On Wednesday, detectives reviewed surveillance video from nearby businesses after speaking with people who were there -- information-gathering efforts that have provided viable leads, Milutinovic said.

Though the suspect is not in custody, police said evidence points to an isolated case that poses no threat to the public.