14-year-old boy shot and killed in mobile home park

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday night in Elk Grove Township.

The Cook County sheriff's office said multiple shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV about 7:15 p.m. on the 400 block of West Touhy Avenue.

The teen was walking with another juvenile in the Blackhawks Estates mobile home community when he was shot, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the sheriff's office at (708) 865-4896.