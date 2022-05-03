North Chicago man who was shot while mowing lawn identified

The Lake County coroner's office has released the name of the North Chicago man who was killed while mowing his lawn on Monday.

Alejandro Garcia, 49, was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Gunfire was reported about 1:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities said Monday that they believe shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call North Chicago police at (847) 596-8774 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.