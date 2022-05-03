Man with knife stabs one, cuts another in Arlington Heights

One person was stabbed and another was cut by a knife-wielding man Tuesday night at a gas station in Arlington Heights, police said.

At 7:29 p.m., Arlington Heights police responded to reports of a man wielding a knife at a gas station on 2200 block of South Arlington Heights Road, according to a news release issued early this morning.

The caller further reported that a person had been stabbed as police were en route to the gas station.

Authorities said several people ran as police arrived.

At the scene, police found a man who was stabbed in the chest. He was taken by paramedics to a Level I trauma center and was in stable but critical condition, authorities said.

A second man was taken to the hospital for treatment of a superficial injury and has since been released.

Authorities said that the offender is known but was not yet in custody early this morning.

The evidence pointed to an isolated case, according to the news release, with no threat to the public.

The stabbing remains under investigation.