How Pritzker, GOP candidates are reacting to possible overturning of Roe

Gov. J.B. Pritzker notes Tuesday that abortion is legal in Illinois after a Roe v. Wade draft opinion was leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court on abortion rights. Daily Herald File Photo

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and some Republican candidates for governor quickly entered the debate Tuesday over whether the Roe v. Wade case on abortion will be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The reaction came after a draft document was leaked signaling that the conservative majority on the court will reverse the landmark decision legalizing abortion.

"No matter what atrocious opinion the Supreme Court rolls out ... abortion is safe and legal in Illinois," Pritzker said at a news conference. "As long as I'm governor and we have a pro-choice legislature, abortion will be legal in this state.

"The decision does not mean abortions will stop happening. It just means in half of the states where governors and legislators have declared war on women this will force them into dangerous and deadly situations. Those who are poor, who are black or brown will bear the highest cost."

Gubernatorial hopeful Jesse Sullivan, a downstate Republican, issued a statement saying "while the decision isn't official -- and could yet be months away -- I'm overjoyed at what could be a generational change in the soul of our country. Prayer works, and my prayer tonight is gratitude."

Candidate Gary Rabine, a McHenry County businessman, said in a tweet: "Great news, looks like Roe V. Wade is likely to be reversed. A victory for conservatives."