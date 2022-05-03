Feder: CHGO Sports drops Olin Kreutz after fight with employee

Two months after he was on hand for the launch of CHGO Sports, former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Olin Kreutz has been dropped as a contributor to the digital media startup.

According to the company, Kreutz got into a fight with an unidentified employee Monday morning.

"Effective immediately, Olin Kreutz is no longer with CHGO," the company tweeted. "Although we were shocked by the incident, we are thankful that the employee is okay. The health and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate any action that puts that in jeopardy."

No other information was provided by the company.

Kreutz later tweeted a photo of Mike Tyson with the following quote: "Social media made y'all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it."

Kreutz, who played for the Bears from 1998 to 2010 and was a six-time Pro Bowler, continues as a contributor to Audacy sports/talk WSCR 670-AM and NBC Sports Chicago.

