Driver hospitalized after I-94 crash

A driver was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday on Interstate 94 in Gurnee.

At 1:56 p.m., Gurnee firefighters responded to a northbound lane of the highway near the off-ramp to Route 132, the fire department said.

Authorities said the injured driver had to be freed from the wreckage, then was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The crash remains under investigation.