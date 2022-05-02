Suburban Muslims mark end of Ramadan

Suburban Muslims observed Eid al-Fitr prayers and festivities Monday to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Eid is a feast day signifying completion of the monthlong fasting period. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from food, drink and sensual pleasures from predawn until sunset. The month also focuses on reading the Quran, giving charity and self reflection.

Hoffman Estates resident Mohammad Patel was one of the organizers of Monday's prayer service at the Hanover Park Park District dome in Hanover Park.

"The message is, peace on Earth. We want everybody to live in peace and harmony; that's what our religion teaches," Patel said. "Doesn't matter if you're Muslim, you're non Muslim, you're Christian or Jewish or Hindu -- we want all to live in peace."