Salvation Army Elgin Corps' inaugural luncheon to highlight group's efforts in Ukraine

The Salvation Army Elgin Corps will hold its first luncheon and civic awards on May 18 at Elgin Country Club. The event will highlight the organization's efforts both locally and internationally, including in war-ravaged Ukraine. Rick West | Staff Photographer

The Salvation Army Elgin Corps will highlight its local accomplishments and the organization's efforts in Ukraine during its first community luncheon and civic awards.

The inaugural event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. May 18 at the Elgin Country Club, 2575 Weld Road.

"I'm excited because we're going to be able to share more about what the Army does that people don't see until they need to see it," Capt. Rich Forney said.

Part of what the group does is provide emergency disaster services, both locally and globally, including in war-ravaged Ukraine.

The Red Cross may be the first organization that comes to mind when it comes to disaster relief.

But the Salvation Army is among the first to arrive and usually the last the leave, Forney said.

"Whether it's mobile feeding, emotional/spiritual care or using our corps community centers as shelter," Forney said, "we're always ready to mobilize the whole building's operations to accommodate that need."

Kevin Ellers, the territorial disaster services coordinator for The Salvation Army in the central U.S. territory, will be the keynote speaker. He will facilitate a discussion about the Army's disaster efforts locally, nationally and internationally -- most recently in Ukraine and with the refugees that have flooded neighboring countries.

"The Army is mobilizing resources from all over the world to help because the humanitarian crisis there isn't going away anytime soon," Forney said. The Salvation Army operates in 130 countries around the world.

The presentation will include a recorded Zoom call with two of Ellers' counterparts who have just returned from aiding in the crisis. They'll also touch base with Capt. Matthew Beatty, who has been stationed in Poland at the border and getting items into Ukraine.

Majors Victor and Cristina Stasek, who are now stationed in Des Plaines, will appear in-person to answer questions about their recent posting in neighboring Moldova.

The event will also feature a pair of new awards that will be given out for the first time, "Volunteer of the Year" and The Salvation Army "Others" Award.

Tickets to the luncheon are available online at donate.salarmymetro.org/event/elgin-corps-annual-luncheon/e396402. Single tickets are $35, and a table of eight guests is $240.