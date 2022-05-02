Police: Off-duty Waukegan officer shot, killed husband at home

An off-duty Waukegan police officer is believed to have shot and killed her husband Sunday night during an altercation at their home, authorities said Monday.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting, which was reported about 8 p.m. at the couple's residence on the 2000 block of North Avenue in Waukegan, police said.

The officer, who also was injured in the altercation, was identified as a 19-year veteran of the department in her 40s. Her husband, whose name has not been released, was in his 30s, police said.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave and is cooperating with the state police investigation, Deputy Police Chief Joe Florip said Monday.

Police believe the officer shot her husband with her department-issued service weapon during a fight Sunday, then called 911 to report what had happened, Florip said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. The Lake County coroner's office was scheduled to conduct an autopsy Monday.

The officer also was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police described as "visible physical injuries."