Lilac Time on in Lombard, even if the bushes are not in full bloom

Bundled-up crowds braved drizzly rain to see the ABBA tribute band Dancing Queen on Sunday at Lilacia Park in Lombard as part of the 2022 Lilac Time. Festival events continue through Sunday, May 15. Courtesy of Lombard Park District

The Lombard Park District's 2022 Lilac Time festival centered around Lilacia Park continues until Sunday, May 15. Unfortunately, the cold spring weather has delayed the blooming of the more than 675 lilac bushes in the park. This is image is from a previous Lilac Time. Daily Herald File Photo

Lilac Time is officially underway in Lombard through May 15. But this year, mother nature hasn't been fully cooperating with the signature festival of "The Lilac Village."

The Lombard Park District features an online "Bloom-O-Meter" that tracks the nearly 675 lilac bushes in Lilacia Park at 150 S. Park Ave. via the official Lilac Time website at lombardlilactime.com. As of Monday, the Bloom-O-Meter indicator was lodged between "Beginning to Bud" and "Fully Blooming."

"We're hopeful if the weather is an average 50-degrees for a few days in a row that it goes in the right direction to 'Fully Blooming,'" said Nicole Kondrashow, marketing and communications manager for the Lombard Park District.

"As the weather keeps getting colder, it pushes us back a day or two," said Kondrashow, hoping that the blossoms will arrive by the weekend. At the very least, Kondrashow acknowledged that Lilacia Park's tulips are out in colorful force.

But Lilac Time events are already in full swing, despite delayed namesake blooms. This past Sunday saw Allison O'Callaghan crowned as the 2022 Lilac Queen, while crowds bundled up through the drizzle to catch a free outdoor concert of the ABBA tribute band Dancing Queen.

Lilac Heritage Tours commence today with guides sharing the nearly century-old history of Lilacia Park and how Col. William and Helen Plum imported lilac bushes from Vienna to Lombard. And beginning Thursday, gardeners who want their backyard to bloom can visit both the Lombard Garden Club Lilac Sale and the Lombard Park District Plant Sale.

Saturday sees the return of tours of the Historic Victorian Cottage, plus a Historic Homes Trolley Tour (advance registration is required for some events).

More afternoon concerts are in the mix with Istvan & His Imaginary Band headlining Kids Day in Lilacia Park at 2 p.m. Saturday. Then Rosie and the Rivets play 1950s and '60s pop hits as part of a 2 p.m. Mother's Day concert on Sunday.

Kondrashow also emphasized that runners and walkers who register for the Lilac Mutt Strut 5K & 1-Mile event at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 14, automatically get a ticket to attend the Pancake Breakfast that morning.

"We encourage people to come out and run, walk, watch with their dogs," Kondrashow said. "Registration is still open."

Lilac Time then concludes on Sunday, May 15, with the Lilac Parade, which has a theme of "Seasons of Sports." for 2022. The parade begins at Wilson Avenue and travels north along Main Street to Maple Street.

Though not officially connected to Lilac Time, the recently opened National Indo-American Museum along the parade route at 815 S. Main St., will be closing its inaugural exhibition "E/Merge: Art of the Indian Diaspora" that same day. The museum will also be children's art activities and music and dance performances.

Since lilac blooms have the odd habit of simultaneously declining the moment they fully flower, Kondrashow advises folks to keep a watch online of the Bloom-O-Meter for an optimal visit to Lilacia Park.

"We're hoping for a full bloom by the end of our Lilac Time," Kondrashow said.