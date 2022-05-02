'Irretrievable depravity': Elgin man gets 62 and a half years in prison for murdering, dismembering mother

For murdering and dismembering his 76-year-old mother -- which a Cook County judge described as an unimaginable crime of "irretrievable depravity" -- an Elgin man likely will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Brian Peck, 60, convicted in February of first-degree murder, dismembering a human body and concealing a homicide death, was sentenced Monday to 62½ years in prison.

Murdering his mother is disturbing enough, but more egregious was "listening to him testify how he sawed her into pieces, all with no emotion whatsoever," Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo said.

After which he "gave her a burial in her suitcase coffin."

Referring to Peck's more than four hours on the witness stand during his trial, Cataldo described it as an attempt to "justify the unjustifiable."

Gail Peck, a dog lover, theater enthusiast and breast cancer survivor, died in the early morning hours of Oct. 25, 2017, when authorities say her son murdered and dismembered her. He then put some of her remains into plastic garbage bags and tossed them in to Lake Michigan, authorities said.

The next day, Brian Peck purchased a luggage set and duffel bag, then put his mother's torso, brick pavers and a red towel into a large rolling suitcase, according to prosecutors. He placed other body parts, brick pavers and the saw authorities say he used to sever her limbs into the duffel bag, then threw it and the suitcase into Chicago's Lincoln Park Lagoon.

Police recovered Gail Peck's remains two days later after a fisherman hooked the duffel bag.

On Oct. 27, 2017, Peck filed a false missing persons report with Elgin police, claiming his mother failed to return to her Littleton Trail home after taking her dog for walk. He also lied to his mother's friends and her cleaning lady, telling them she was ill, authorities said.

During her closing argument in February, Assistant Cook County Public Defender Caroline Glennon told jurors Peck loved his mother and did not intend to kill her. She said Peck lied because he feared police would not believe Gail Peck died accidentally and he didn't want to be prosecuted for something he never intended to do.