Chicago man headed to prison for fatal hit-and-run crash in Lombard

A 26-year-old Chicago man Monday pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Lombard.

Norris Watt, of the 4900 Block of W. Polk Street, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI causing death and failure to report an accident involving a death. DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin sentenced Watt to 16 years in prison, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

An investigation of the Nov. 15, 2020, crash showed Watt was driving 80 mph as he traveled westbound on Roosevelt Road near Stewart Avenue before he struck bicyclist Troy Young around 11 p.m., according to the news release. Officials said the investigation also revealed that Watt had alcohol, ecstasy, amphetamine and cannabis in his system when the crash occurred.

"The senseless, 100% avoidable death of Troy Young serves as a sobering reminder of the possible tragic consequences of driving under the influence," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release. "With a cocktail of drugs and alcohol in his system, there is absolutely no reason whatsoever that Mr. Watt should have been operating a motor vehicle."

Given Watt's impaired state and that he fled after the crash, Berlin said Watt "definitely earned" the 16-year sentence.

Young, 41, was found on his back near the northeast corner of Roosevelt and Stewart. His deformed bicycle was in the westbound lanes of Roosevelt Road. Young was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Watt was arrested in Oak Brook about 20 minutes after police responded to the crash site in Lombard.

"I wish Mr. Young's family and friends strength as they continue their lives with only their memories of Troy to see them through," Berlin said.

Watt was sentenced to six years, to be served at 50%, for failing to report the accident and 10 years, to be served at 85%, for aggravated DUI causing death. The sentences will be served consecutively.