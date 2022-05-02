Algonquin garden club to hold plant sale May 7

The Algonquin Garden Club's annual plant sale returns from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 7, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 Jefferson St. in Algonquin.

The sale features hundreds of plants, including perennials dug from members' yards and hanging baskets.

Plants range in price from $1 to $25.

For more information, visit algonquingardenclub.org.