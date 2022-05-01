Tornado confirmed in Oak Brook; No injuries, only minor damage reported

A small EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 75 mph traveled nearly two miles Saturday afternoon from Willow Crest Golf Club to Central Park in Oak Brook, according to the National Weather Service. No injuries were reported. Courtesy of the National Weather Service

A small tornado touched down Saturday afternoon in Oak Brook, causing minor damage along its nearly two-mile path, but no injuries, the National Weather Service said. The EF-O tornado -- the least severe on the Enhanced Fujita Scale -- began at about 4:44 p.m. near Willow Crest Golf Club and ended about three minutes later at Central Park, according to the NWS. The tornado was estimated to be a maximum 60 yards wide and featured peak winds of 75 mph, the weather service reported.

Damage along the path included snapped tree branches and a few uprooted trees, as well as partial roof loss to an outbuilding, the NWS said.

The tornado was one of several confirmed in the region late Saturday afternoon, as powerful storms pushed through the area.

Another EF-0 was reported near Candlewick Lake in northern Boone County at 5:54 p.m. The 60-yard wide tornado had peak winds of 80 mph along its half-mile path, and no injuries were reported, according to the weather service.

And a third brief tornado occurred Saturday evening in Sharon, Wisconsin, near the Illinois border. No damage was reported, the NWS said. And the service also is investigating another possible tornado near the Boone County village of Capron.

In Rockford, winds of 70 mph to 80 mph caused damage on the southeast side of the city, but blew in the same direction and could not be categorized as a tornado, according to the NWS.