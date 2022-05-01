No injuries reported after fire damages Bartlett-area home

Bartlett fire officials say no one was injured when fire broke on the deck of this home Friday and spread to the home's exterior and roof. The fire was extinguished about 15 minutes after firefighters arrived. Courtesy of the Bartlett Fire Protection District

No injuries were reported after a weekend fire damaged a Bartlett-area home, authorities said Sunday.

Firefighters from the Bartlett Fire Protection District called to the home in the 29W500 block of Brentwood Court arrived at 5:55 p.m. Friday to find a fire that had spread from a deck to the outside of the home and roof, and was threatening an attic, district officials said.

The first fire crews pulled a hose line and attacked the fire from the outside, while other firefighters set up for a water tender operation, since the neighborhood is without fire hydrants.

Additional fire companies searched the home for any trapped occupants and hidden fire.

By 6:11 p.m., the fire was under control, although firefighters remained at the scene to ventilate smoke and fire gases and conduct an additional investigation.

Damage estimates were not available Sunday, but officials said the home remained habitable. The cause is under investigation.

Forty-three firefighters were involved in the effort, with units from the Hanover Park, Streamwood, Roselle, West Chicago and South Elgin fire departments contributing. The DuPage County sheriff's office also assisted with traffic and crowd control.