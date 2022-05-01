 

Elgin police investigating armed robbery at ATM

 
By Zack Miller
Daily Herald correspondent
Elgin police are investigating an armed robbery Saturday night outside an ATM on the city's east side.

No one was injured in the holdup, which was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of Shady Oaks Drive, police said.

 

According to police, officers called to the scene met with multiple adult victims, who said a man approached them while they were using the ATM, showed a handgun and demanded money. Police did indicate how much money, if any, the robber received before leaving.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, standing 5'7" and weighing about 150 pounds. He was wearing a white mask, black jacket, black jogging pants and red boxer shorts, police said.

Elgin police ask that anyone with information to call them at (847) 289-2600.

