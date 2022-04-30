Tornado watch in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for some suburban counties

A tornado watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Saturday for several counties including Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago. Daily Herald File Photo, 2010

Suburban residents should be prepared for severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening.

A tornado watch was issued at 1:45 p.m. and is in effect until 8 p.m. for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago counties. Depending on how storms evolve, the watch may be expanded or a new watch may be issued later today for Cook and Lake counties and/or northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service,

According to the weather service, conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to develop this afternoon with the potential for some storms to become severe. A line of thunderstorms continues to organize as it moves northeast into northeastern Illinois.

A few tornadoes are possible, the weather service said, along with damaging winds, large hail (up to a quarter size) and brief, but heavy downpours.

Residents are advised to monitor weather forecasts for updates and to have multiple ways to receive warnings.