Suburban Skyview: A Canadian National train rolls through Barrington's tree and factory-lines tracks to deliver Amercia's commerce

A Canadian National train glides through the crossing on Route 59 between Northwest Highway and Hough Street in Barrington. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Canadian National Railway conducted repairs at the CN tracks and Route 59 in Barrington.

The closure started on April 23, but now the crossing is back open

Despite the work, America's commerce continued to move on the tree- and factory-lined tracks.

The Canadian National Railway company operates as CN.

The "CN North America" logo was used from 1993 to 1995 before the plain "CN" logo was reinstated, and that's what you see as you sit in traffic patiently watching the 100-car freight train creep along.

