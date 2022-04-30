Facts Matter: Chart exaggerates inflation figures under Biden

An image showing inflation figures during a six-year stretch has been making the rounds on social media and was shared on Facebook by former President Donald Trump's son Eric.

The chart purports to show the inflation rate from 2017 to 2022. In the first four years, simply labeled "Trump," the rate is an average of 1.6%. For 2021-22, labeled "Biden," the average rate is 14.5%. At the bottom of the chart, it reads, "The facts are clear."

Eric Trump added, "Nothing more needs to be said ..."

But those figures aren't accurate, USA Today said.

Inflation has increased during President Joe Biden's time in office, but the amount is exaggerated in that chart.

The annual inflation rate, calculated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, can be measured by averaging the inflation rates from each month or using end-of-the-year figures from December.

Based on the consumer price index, the rates, during the Trump years, averaged nearly 1.9% in each calculation, which is on par with Eric's post. However, the average of the actual rate for 2021 is 5.9%, and the only 2022 figure is 7%, much lower than the false chart.

Wells Fargo economist Sarah House told USA Today the inflation rate most likely won't rise to the level stated in that chart.

"At 8.5%, March is likely to mark the peak in inflation this cycle," she said. "The level of prices is very likely to continue to rise throughout this year, but the pace is expected to moderate as consumer spending slows."

Video of Zelenskyy and Musk is fake

A video circulating on social media shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sitting at a desk during a conference call with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. There is a large pile of white powder sitting on the desk.

"Zelensky and his inner circle of associates are on cocaine. Zelensky's drug gang is leading Ukraine into despair," wrote a Twitter user who shared the video.

But the video is fake, according to Reuters. The white powder, which some users said appears to be cocaine, has been digitally added to an authentic clip shared by Zelenskyy.

A side-by-side comparison showing the real, high resolution video next to the manipulated video was posted by Elliot Higgins, founder of Bellingcat, a group involved with digital investigations. In that post, it's clear the clip was altered and the powder was added.

Musk didn't suspend Gates from Twitter

An image showing the Twitter account of Microsoft founder Bill Gates with the words "account suspended" has been making the rounds on social media following the announcement that Elon Musk reached a deal to purchase Twitter.

But the claim is false, according to PolitiFact. A Twitter spokesperson and a spokesperson for Gates both told PolitiFact this rumor is fake.

The screenshot posted showing the false suspension notice is not accurate. When an account is suspended, all the user's information is removed or grayed out. In this image, Gates' profile image, bio and account details are still visible.

Gates has posted on Twitter multiple times since the announcement that Musk will take over the platform.

Zelenskyy coins not issued by U.S.

Recently minted commemorative coins featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appear to have some social media users confused about how they were issued.

"The US Presidential Administration dedicated two commemorative coins in the 'Historical Moments' series to Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," one tweet read.

But the coins weren't created by President Joe Biden's administration, according to the Associated Press. They are being sold by a gift shop not associated with the federal government.

Two commemorative coins, one honoring Zelenskyy and the other celebrating his address to Congress, are being sold by a private company, named the White House Gift Shop, that, despite its name, is not affiliated with the White House or the president.

Anthony Giannini, CEO and executive director of the White House Gift Shop, told the AP his business is "privatized."

Giannini said the shop, which he acquired in 2012 from the now-defunct U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division Benefit Fund, used to have a store in Washington D.C. but currently operates exclusively online.

The shop was started in the 1940s, by the federal government, to support families of White House police officers. But it is now a private business. A different gift shop, housed at the White House Visitor Center, is operated by the nonprofit White House Historical Association.

• Bob Oswald is a veteran Chicago-area journalist and former news editor of the Elgin Courier-News. Contact him at boboswald33@gmail.com.