Brews and tunes: Long Grove Craft Beer Fest draws crowds to historic downtown
Updated 4/30/2022 5:28 PM
Long Grove welcomed beer lovers Saturday as Craft Beer fest returned to the village's downtown.
The one-day festival, held from noon to 4 p.m. in the Stempel parking lot, was expected to feature 22 breweries -- the event's biggest representation to date.
In addition to unlimited 3-ounce tastes from participating breweries, Craft Beer Fest also featured live music and local food options.
