Brews and tunes: Long Grove Craft Beer Fest draws crowds to historic downtown

Musician Grant Milliren of Chicago plays to hundreds in a full tent at the Long Grove Craft Beer Festival on Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Sam and Sarah Freedman of Northbrook sample beer from Rabid Brewing of Homewood at the Long Grove Craft Beer Festival on Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Long Grove welcomed beer lovers Saturday as Craft Beer fest returned to the village's downtown.

The one-day festival, held from noon to 4 p.m. in the Stempel parking lot, was expected to feature 22 breweries -- the event's biggest representation to date.

In addition to unlimited 3-ounce tastes from participating breweries, Craft Beer Fest also featured live music and local food options.