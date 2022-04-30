 

Brews and tunes: Long Grove Craft Beer Fest draws crowds to historic downtown

  • Sam and Sarah Freedman of Northbrook sample beer from Rabid Brewing of Homewood at the Long Grove Craft Beer Festival on Saturday.

    Sam and Sarah Freedman of Northbrook sample beer from Rabid Brewing of Homewood at the Long Grove Craft Beer Festival on Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Musician Grant Milliren of Chicago plays to hundreds in a full tent at the Long Grove Craft Beer Festival on Saturday.

    Musician Grant Milliren of Chicago plays to hundreds in a full tent at the Long Grove Craft Beer Festival on Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 4/30/2022 5:28 PM

Long Grove welcomed beer lovers Saturday as Craft Beer fest returned to the village's downtown.

The one-day festival, held from noon to 4 p.m. in the Stempel parking lot, was expected to feature 22 breweries -- the event's biggest representation to date.

 

In addition to unlimited 3-ounce tastes from participating breweries, Craft Beer Fest also featured live music and local food options.

