World War II veteran to speak in Lake Barrington
Updated 4/29/2022 2:08 PM
A suburban veterans group will host a conversation with a World War II pilot Wednesday in Lake Barrington.
Ed Bertold, who reportedly flew 35 missions over France and Germany, will be interviewed at 7 p.m. at the Lodge at the Shores, 64 Old Barn Road, in the gated Lake Barrington neighborhood.
The event, hosted by the Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores, is free and open to the public. Attendees should tell security at the gate that they're going to the Lodge for the event.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.