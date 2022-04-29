World War II veteran to speak in Lake Barrington

A suburban veterans group will host a conversation with a World War II pilot Wednesday in Lake Barrington.

Ed Bertold, who reportedly flew 35 missions over France and Germany, will be interviewed at 7 p.m. at the Lodge at the Shores, 64 Old Barn Road, in the gated Lake Barrington neighborhood.

The event, hosted by the Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores, is free and open to the public. Attendees should tell security at the gate that they're going to the Lodge for the event.