Wheeling resident accused of wielding golf club during Arlington Heights robbery

Sometimes it helps to be on the same frequency.

Good communication between two police departments led to the capture of a Wheeling woman suspected of robbing a convenience store in Arlington Heights.

Kathryn A. Orlowski, 39, of the 1500 block of Camden Court, is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday morning at 26th and California in Chicago. She is charged with felony armed robbery with a deadly weapon -- a golf club, in this case.

Police said that at 1:14 a.m. Friday, a woman dressed in dark clothing and wearing black bandanna partially over her face entered the 7-Eleven store near Hintz Road and Buffalo Grove Road. She brandished a golf club while demanding that the clerk hand over money from the cash register, police said.

The clerk handed her the money, and she then fled in a vehicle, police said.

After the 911 call, Northwest Central Dispatch personnel collected a description of the suspect and vehicle and broadcast it to area patrol units on a radio channel shared by Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove police.

Officers from both departments were patrolling Dundee Road.

Police said an alert Buffalo Grove officer spotted a vehicle matching the broadcast description and began to follow it. An Arlington Heights officer traveling in the opposite direction also noticed the car.

Together, the officers made a traffic stop and approached the suspect's car. A golf bag and clubs were visible in the rear seat, police said.

Police said Orlowski made incriminating statements that gave officers reason to detain her.

The store clerk identified Orlowski as the robber, police said, and proceeds from the robbery were recovered during the booking process.