 

Sweetgum tree takes root as Arlington Heights celebrates Arbor Day

  • Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes addresses attendees of the 38th Arbor Day celebration Friday at Pioneer Park, where a sweetgum tree was planted.

    Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes addresses attendees of the 38th Arbor Day celebration Friday at Pioneer Park, where a sweetgum tree was planted. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Westgate Elementary School second graders Nora LeFevour, 8, and Jenna Jares, 8, hold a sign at the celebration of Arbor Day Friday in Arlington Heights.

    Westgate Elementary School second graders Nora LeFevour, 8, and Jenna Jares, 8, hold a sign at the celebration of Arbor Day Friday in Arlington Heights. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Mark Welsh
 
 
Updated 4/29/2022 4:39 PM

Arlington Heights Park District and village officials celebrated their 38th Arbor Day program Friday with the planting of a sweetgum tree in Pioneer Park.

The sweetgum has a life span of 150 years and doesn't produce seeds for the first 15 to 20 years of its growth. It can grow to a height of 75 feet.

 

Second-graders from nearby Westgate Elementary School read poems and gave a speech presentation in sign language about the importance of Arbor Day. Tree drawing contest winners in three age categories for children in grades prekindergarten through six received awards.

The first Arbor Day took place on April 10, 1872 -- the brainchild of Julius Sterling Morton, a Nebraska journalist and politician.

In Arlington Heights, the park district maintains a network of 58 parks on more than 700 acres.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 