'So happy that it's back': Arlington Heights Alfresco restarts downtown
With overcast skies and temperatures hovering near 60 degrees, about a dozen sweater- and sweatshirt-clad people were among the first outdoor diners for Arlington Alfresco during the noon lunch hour Friday in downtown Arlington Heights.
"I love Arlington Alfresco. I am so happy that it's back," said Jill Larsen, who was having lunch at a table with Tiffany Groner outside Scratchboard Kitchen on Campbell Street.
The village shut down the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue to vehicle traffic Monday, and installed fencing and barriers Wednesday, as restaurateurs put out tables and chairs along the streets and sidewalks.
The popular outdoor dining zone -- created at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and now in its third year -- is expected to last through the last week of September, before the two-day Harmony Fest. Streets will reopen in October.