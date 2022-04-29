See(d)ing is believing: Get your plants in person at CLC's annual horticulture sale

The greenhouse at College of Lake County's Grayslake campus will host the horticulture program's annual plant sale May 5 and 6. courtesy of College of Lake County

After having to host the event online last year, College of Lake County's horticulture program will have its annual plant sale and fundraiser on May 5 and 6 in the greenhouse this year, officials said.

On offer are 40 different annual and perennial flowers and plants, as well as vegetables and herbs. The vegetable selection will go well beyond what's available at the local supermarket: eight kinds of cucumber, 15 varieties of pepper and 26 varieties of tomato, including black cherry and yellow brandywine.

The online sale last year was difficult on everyone and didn't raise as much money for the program, officials said.

Melanie Bromberek, a lab coordinator in the horticulture department, said being able to be face to face with residents again this year will allow CLC teachers and students to give expert advice on how best to treat the plants they purchase.

"My favorite part is having people come in and not knowing what they want to plant and helping them design their garden a little bit," Bromberek said.

CLC offers five associate degrees and five certificates related to horticulture. It also provides four apprenticeship opportunities for local companies to send their employees for further education, including landscape design, arboriculture and production.

Bromberek, who joined CLC in October, said she's impressed at how the college's offerings in horticulture translate to local jobs.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6, at the Grayslake campus, 19351 W. Washington St. The greenhouse is on the east side of campus off Lancer Lane.