 

Report: Pedestrian killed after being struck by train in Naperville

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/29/2022 8:01 AM

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an inbound Metra train at Naperville's 5th Avenue station earlier today, WGN News is reporting.

Metra officials reported the collision just before 6:30 a.m.

 

Extensive delays along the line were reported and Metra was halting rail traffic at Lisle.

• This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.

