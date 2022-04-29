Report: Pedestrian killed after being struck by train in Naperville

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an inbound Metra train at Naperville's 5th Avenue station earlier today, WGN News is reporting.

Metra officials reported the collision just before 6:30 a.m.

Extensive delays along the line were reported and Metra was halting rail traffic at Lisle.

• This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.