Report: Pedestrian killed after being struck by train in Naperville
Updated 4/29/2022 8:01 AM
A pedestrian was struck and killed by an inbound Metra train at Naperville's 5th Avenue station earlier today, WGN News is reporting.
Metra officials reported the collision just before 6:30 a.m.
Extensive delays along the line were reported and Metra was halting rail traffic at Lisle.
• This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.