Pedestrian killed after being struck by Metra train in Naperville

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an inbound commuter train at Naperville's 5th Avenue station earlier today, Metra officials said.

Metra officials reported the collision just before 6:30 a.m.

The train was reportedly running express from Aurora to Downers Grove when the pedestrian was struck.

Extensive delays along the line were reported and Metra was halting rail traffic at Lisle.

• This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.