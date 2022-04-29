Monaville Road to close

Monaville Road between Fairfield Road and Cedar Lake Road in Lake Villa will be closed for about a month beginning in early May for emergency replacement of a failed culvert. On April 13, the Lake County Division of Transportation closed Monaville Road at Eagle Creek after a 9-foot diameter metal culvert was found to be failing. The culvert was installed in 1988 and had been scheduled for replacement later in 2022. Typically, fabrication would take months but materials were acquired in an expedited fashion to accelerate the work and avoid a temporary measure. The road is expected to reopen at the end of May, weather permitting. The detour is Cedar Lake Road to Rollins Road to Fairfield Road. Local traffic will have access from Fairfield Road east of the culvert. The road near the culvert will be closed to all traffic.