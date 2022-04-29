Meet U.S. Rep. Schneider on Saturday

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider will meet with interested constituents Saturday in Wheeling to discuss issues facing Congress and the nation.

The gathering is set for 1 p.m. at village hall, 2 Community Blvd.

Schneider, of Highland Park, serves the newly redrawn 10th District, which includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

He is running for reelection this year against Republican Joe Severino of Lake Forest.