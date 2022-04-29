Independent schools eligible for donor's scholarship gift match

Twenty-five independent schools in Chicago and the suburbs are eligible for a chunk of an anonymous donor's $666,000 gift for scholarships.

Gifts made through Empower Illinois for the Invest in Kids Tax Credit Scholarship Program at the schools will be doubled up to $50,000 per school until the scholarship donation matching funds totaling $666,000 are depleted.

The schools, part of the Lake Michigan Association of Independent Schools, include Quest Academy in Palatine, Elgin Academy, Lake Forest Academy, Rochelle Zell Jewish High School in Deerfield, Sager Solomon Schechter Day School in Northbrook, Science and Arts Academy in Des Plaines, and Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart in Lake Forest.

Donations must be made between Sunday and June 30, or when the match cap is met at each school. For more details, visit empowerillinois.org/donate or call (800) 616-7606.