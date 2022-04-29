'I think it'll be beautiful': Plan for 65 new $1 million-plus homes in South Barrington moves forward

A developer wants to build a gated community called Sundance of South Barrington on the south side of Palatine Road. Courtesy of South Barrington

Plans for a new gated community in South Barrington got a preliminary approval from the village board Thursday night.

South Barrington-based Vintage Luxury Homes wants to build 65 homes on the south side of Palatine Road, east of Ridgeview Drive. The development would be called Sundance of South Barrington.

The houses would be from 3,000 square feet to 5,500 square feet and cost at least $1.3 million each, officials have said. Swimming pools, a fitness center, athletic courts and an area for outdoor events are planned, too, documents show.

Mayor Paula McCombie said the custom-built, farmhouse-style homes would create a unique-looking development in South Barrington.

"I'm excited about it," she said. "I think it'll be beautiful."

A large home and horse barns on the 74-acre property now would be razed.

The village board also voted to rezone the property from single-family residential to a planned unit development.

Some engineering details regarding water detention basins, roads and other aspects of the plans still need to be worked out between the developer's team and the village staff, McCombie said.

A final review hasn't been scheduled.

Most of the land is within South Barrington. The developer has asked the village board to annex a relatively small area containing wetlands, McCombie said.

The board postponed voting on an annexation agreement pending completion of the purchase by the developer, McCombie said. The current landowner wants to sell first so the developer will be responsible for the annexation process, she added.