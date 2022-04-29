 

'I think it'll be beautiful': Plan for 65 new $1 million-plus homes in South Barrington moves forward

  • A developer wants to build a gated community called Sundance of South Barrington on the south side of Palatine Road.

    A developer wants to build a gated community called Sundance of South Barrington on the south side of Palatine Road. Courtesy of South Barrington

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 4/29/2022 2:45 PM

Plans for a new gated community in South Barrington got a preliminary approval from the village board Thursday night.

South Barrington-based Vintage Luxury Homes wants to build 65 homes on the south side of Palatine Road, east of Ridgeview Drive. The development would be called Sundance of South Barrington.

 

The houses would be from 3,000 square feet to 5,500 square feet and cost at least $1.3 million each, officials have said. Swimming pools, a fitness center, athletic courts and an area for outdoor events are planned, too, documents show.

Mayor Paula McCombie said the custom-built, farmhouse-style homes would create a unique-looking development in South Barrington.

"I'm excited about it," she said. "I think it'll be beautiful."

A large home and horse barns on the 74-acre property now would be razed.

The village board also voted to rezone the property from single-family residential to a planned unit development.

Some engineering details regarding water detention basins, roads and other aspects of the plans still need to be worked out between the developer's team and the village staff, McCombie said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A final review hasn't been scheduled.

Most of the land is within South Barrington. The developer has asked the village board to annex a relatively small area containing wetlands, McCombie said.

The board postponed voting on an annexation agreement pending completion of the purchase by the developer, McCombie said. The current landowner wants to sell first so the developer will be responsible for the annexation process, she added.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
S. Barrington officials will give plan for million-dollar homes another look
Related Article
S. Barrington officials will give plan for million-dollar homes another look
 
Related Article
Why South Barrington board delayed vote on plan for gated community
 
'It's totally something different': Large business complex proposed for former Allstate campus in South Barrington
Related Article
'It's totally something different': Large business complex proposed for former Allstate campus in South Barrington
 
South Barrington movie theater to reopen under different operator
Related Article
South Barrington movie theater to reopen under different operator
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 