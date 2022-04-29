COVID-19 hospitalizations up 19% from week ago, but fewer patients in ICU

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 68.7% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated, while Illinois vaccine providers are averaging 15,913 shots a day over the past week. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, March 2021

COVID-19 hospitalizations have grown more than 19% over the past week, however the number of those patients needing an ICU bed is down 8% from a week ago.

Illinois Department of Public Health records show there were 732 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout the state currently, and only 75 of those patients in an ICU bed. That's barely 10% of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

A week ago, IDPH records showed 613 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 82 of them in ICU beds, which amounts to 13.3% of all COVID-19 patients.

IDPH acting director Amaal Tokars lauded the availability of therapeutics and other treatments for preventing graver outcomes.

"The treatments are widely available with a prescription, and they are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths when they are taken early in the course of the illness," she said.

IDPH officials also reported 46 more COVID-19 deaths this week, bringing the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 33,614.

Another 24,646 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the last week as well, records show. The state's public health agency has logged 3,138,682 infections since the start of the pandemic.

New cases are climbing once again, due in large part to the prevalence of the BA. 2 subvariant of the omicron version of COVID-19. IDPH records show nearly 6,000 new cases were diagnosed today alone. It's the most in a single day since Feb. 4.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported DuPage County at a medium risk level when the county's number of new cases per 100,000 residents climbed above 200 for the week. This week, Lake County was put at medium risk as well after recording of 212 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week. Champaign, McLean and Logan counties are also at medium risk, according to the CDC's website.

IDPH officials not that in those medium-risk counties, "persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible."

The CDC is also reporting 68.7% of the state's 12.7 million residents are fully vaccinated. And of those fully vaccinated, 51.1% have received at least one booster shot.

Vaccine providers in Illinois are averaging 15,913 doses a day this past week, IDPH records show.