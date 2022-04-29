Alzheimer's educational conference online on Wednesday

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is hosting free virtual conferences as part of its 2022 national Educating America Tour. An educational conference dedicated to Illinois residents will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Conference participants can learn from, and ask questions of, health and caregiving experts. Sessions include: "Testamentary Capacity and Delirium," "A Dementia Diagnosis -- Now What?" and "A Caregiver's Testimony." To register for the free conference, visit alzfdn.org/tour. Those with immediate questions about Alzheimer's can call a national toll-free helpline (866) 232-8484 or chat online at alzfdn.org.