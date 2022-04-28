Multivehicle crash in Gurnee injures 7

Seven people were taken to hospitals after a multivehicle crash Thursday in Gurnee.

About 5 p.m., a 32-year-old Waukegan man driving a 2019 Honda sedan south on North Delany Road near Porett Drive crossed the centerline and veered into oncoming traffic, Gurnee police said.

The Honda first collided with a 2006 Nissan, causing it to flip, and then hit two more vehicles, police said. Officials say a fifth vehicle struck debris in the roadway.

The victims were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, Vista Medical Center East and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, officials said. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

North Delany Road was closed for approximately an hour while first responders worked the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.