Mike Quigley says he will not run for Chicago mayor in 2023

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley announced Thursday that he has decided not to run for mayor in 2023.

Quigley, a member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, cited the war in Ukraine as a factor in his decision.

So far, Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) and millionaire businessman Willie Wilson have declared their intention to run for mayor next year.

Arne Duncan has decided against a mayoral run.

Paul Vallas has said he'll decide by Memorial Day.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not announced if she'll seek reelection.

