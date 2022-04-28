Mike Quigley says he will not run for Chicago mayor in 2023
Updated 4/28/2022 7:36 AM
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley announced Thursday that he has decided not to run for mayor in 2023.
Quigley, a member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, cited the war in Ukraine as a factor in his decision.
So far, Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) and millionaire businessman Willie Wilson have declared their intention to run for mayor next year.
Arne Duncan has decided against a mayoral run.
Paul Vallas has said he'll decide by Memorial Day.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not announced if she'll seek reelection.
