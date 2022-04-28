Lambs Farm hosts Model Train Day on Saturday

Little conductors are welcome at Model Train Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Green Oaks.

The event features an intricate model train display visitors can operate courtesy of Valley Model Railroad Club, as well as crafts and activities for all ages. There is no admission charge for the event, but there is a minimal fee for some activities. Train-related special treats with the purchase of a Fun Pass also will be available.

Lambs Farms Farm is a nonprofit organization that helps those with developmental disabilities lead productive and happy lives through vocational, residential, social and recreational programs.