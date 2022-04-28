Feder: Glenview's Courtney Cronin joins ESPN 1000 team

Just in time to cover the NFL Draft today, Glenview native Courtney Cronin has signed on with WMVP 1000-AM, the Good Karma Brands ESPN sports/talk station.

She'll serve as Chicago Bears reporter and on-air fill-in host during the NFL offseason.

Cronin, who had been reporting on the Minnesota Vikings for ESPN since 2017, came home earlier this year to cover the Chicago Bears for the network.

At ESPN 1000 she succeeds her mentor and friend, Jeff Dickerson, who died of cancer in December.

Cronin graduated from north suburban Glenbrook South High School and Indiana University.

