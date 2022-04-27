Watch Republican Senate hopefuls debate for chance to challenge Duckworth

Candidates in the Republican primary race for the U.S. Senate discussed the issues in a joint video interview Wednesday with editors of the Daily Herald.

Participating in the 90-minute Zoom discussion were Casey Chlebek of Lake Forest, Matt Dubiel of Naperville, Bobby Piton of Geneva, Peggy Hubbard of Belleville, Kathy Salvi of Mundelein, Jimmy Lee Tillman II of Chicago, and Pastor Anthony W. Williams of Chicago.

They are vying in the June 28 primary to win the GOP nomination to square off in the November general election against incumbent Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates.