 

North Shore brothers get probation, home detention for joining Jan. 6 riot

 
By Jon Seidel
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 4/27/2022 11:38 AM

Two North Shore brothers who joined the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol avoided prison time when they were sentenced by a federal judge Tuesday.

U.S. District Senior Judge Thomas Hogan instead sentenced Christian Kulas and Mark Kulas Jr. to six months of probation, including two months of home detention. In doing so, he noted that neither man joined in the violence that day.

 

Prosecutors said the men entered the Capitol through doors that had been forced open 13 minutes earlier, and then they spent 25 minutes inside the building. They said Christian Kulas watched and laughed as rioters stormed the building and later raised his arms to cheer when rioters broke open a door inside.

On Tuesday, both brothers apologized to the judge before learning his sentence.

Full report at chicago.suntimes.com.

