New report finds cases of antisemitic hate reach historic levels across Illinois, U.S.

Synagogues, including the F.R.E.E. Synagogue in the West Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago, have been the targets of vandalism. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Cases of antisemitic hate rose to historic levels last year both in Illinois and across the country, according to an audit released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League.

The total number of antisemitic incidents involving assault, harassment and vandalism jumped to 2,717 in 2021, a 34% increase from the previous year and the highest number recorded since the ADL began tracking such incidents in 1979. Although Illinois' 15% increase was less pronounced, the state's 53 documented instances also marked the highest total in recent history.

"When you think about the trends that we're seeing right now, and that we have for a number of years, we're clearly operating in an environment where Jews are being targeted," said David Goldenberg, the ADL's midwest regional director.

For the full report go to chicago.suntimes.com.