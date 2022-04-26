First Folio bids farewell with final season announcement

David Rice, executive director and co-founder of First Folio Theatre in Oak Brook, announced the company will close at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

First Folio Theater will make its exit earlier than expected, according to executive artistic director David Rice, who announced Tuesday that the Oak Brook theater's 2022-23 season will be its last.

Rice, who co-founded the company with his late wife Alison C. Vesely in 1996, indicated last year the theater would cease operations upon his retirement in 2024, but for personal reasons he has moved up the date.

"After this last season and my current fight against prostate cancer, I realize that I just don't have as much gas left in my tank as I thought I did," said Rice in a prepared statement. "I just want to be sure we bring First Folio to a purposeful, mindful and elegant close."

A family affair, the farewell season commences Nov. 5, with a revival of the P.G. Wodehouse-inspired farce "Jeeves Intervenes," first staged in 2008. Artistic associate Heather Chrisler's adaptation of "Little Women" follows on Dec. 14. Next up is Ann Noble's Irish family drama "And Neither Have I Wings to Fly" (Jan. 28-Feb. 26, 2023) featuring Rice and his daughter, Hayley Rice. The company's 26-year run concludes with William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" (March 8-April 9, 2023) featuring First Folio associates from previous Shakespeare productions.

Performances take place at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook. Season subscriptions range from $75-$180. Single tickets go on sale June 15. Call (630) 986-8067 or visit firstfolio.org.