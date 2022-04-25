Two arrested on weapons charges in Elgin

Two people were arrested on weapons charges over the weekend, according to the Kane County sheriff's office.

Romont E. Bowman, 30, of the 1800 block of McKool Avenue in Streamwood, and Avisha Easterling, 30, of the 1900 block of East 66th Street in Chicago, were arrested during a traffic stop in the area of Fleetwood Avenue and McLean Boulevard in Elgin.

At 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Kane County sheriff's deputies stopped Bowman and Easterling's vehicle after a traffic violation, authorities said.

The deputies searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun, according to authorities.

Bowman was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, authorities said.

Easterling was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

On Sunday, at approximately 12:55 a.m., two men were detained after another traffic stop that led to a vehicle search by deputies in the 1200 block of St. Charles Street in Elgin.

According to authorities, deputies found a stolen handgun loaded with a 30-round magazine.

This investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed by the Kane County state's attorney's office for felony charge approval,